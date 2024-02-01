Heeramandi first look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali series starring Manisha, Sonakshi, Aditi will take you back to another era

First look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is out. Heeramandai features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and others in pivotal roles. On Thursday, the cast and makers dropped Heeramandi's first look, and it is as grand, enticing and dramatic, as is expected from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for films such as Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and many others. Also read | Heeramandi teaser: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari are courtesans in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, unveils its grand first look.

Check out Heeramandi first look

With Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings his majestic signature flair to stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles. The official streaming date of the show is still awaited. However, the series is expected to drop on Netflix in 2024. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India wrote in the caption, “Here’s your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!”

More about Heeramandi

The makers in a recent statement described the show as 'a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans)'. They said, "Heeramandi promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India. Like all of the auteur's creations, Heeramandi will have unique compositions and music that linger with the audience, just like his stories."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi

In a statement last year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has created the series, told ANI, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place