Heeramandi trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series promises passion, drama, love, loss and fight for independence

Netflix India on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Taking to its YouTube channel, the streamer shared the over three-minute-long video. The trailer gave fans a peek inside the lives of the house of courtesans, where one finds intrigue, passion, drama, love, and loss. A fight for independence is also one of the important highlights of the show. (Also Read | Adhyayan Suman reveals how he was cast in Heeramandi two days before shoot) Manisha Koirala in a still from Heeramandi trailer.

Heeramandi trailer

The thrilling trailer transports viewers to the district of Heeramandi, where Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) rules over an elite house of courtesans. She schemes, fearing no one — until the return of her late nemesis’ daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), brings tensions in the house to a boil. Outside, the city is also roiling, with revolutionaries demanding India’s freedom from British rule, with Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), one of Mallikajaan’s daughters, joining the fight for freedom.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Mallikajaan’s youngest, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), dreams of love with the son of a nawab (nobleman), Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and yearns to break out of Heeramandi. As betrayal mounts and forbidden desires clash with societal norms, the struggle for pre-independent India's freedom comes to a boiling point. Against this backdrop, Mallikajaan and Fareedan are locked in an epic battle for the title of the huzoor, or the lady, of Heeramandi.

Cast of Heeramandi, other details

Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah Badussha star in Bhansali's first-ever series. Heeramandi will release on Netflix on May 1.

Bhansali on Heeramandi

Talking about the show, Bhansali said, “This is a story of love, power, freedom, and extraordinary women, their desires, and struggles. It marks a new milestone in my journey. In Netflix, we found the ideal partner —- one who not only shares our love for storytelling but also possesses the unparalleled capability to bring our series to the most diverse and global audience imaginable."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place