Adhyayan Suman reveals how he was cast in Heeramandi two days before shoot: 'I begged, borrowed and stole…'

The first look of Adhyayan Suman from the upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi caught the attention of many. But ask the actor and he will say how he almost missed the part. Speaking to News18, Adhyayan shared that he initially did not get the part after the audition process and was left ‘extremely disappointed’. However, prospects changed at the last minute, and he was called in. (Also read: Heeramandi: Fardeen Khan makes a comeback after 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali series. Check out first look poster) Adhyayan Suman in the first look poster from Heeramandi.

What Adhyayan said

In the interview, Adhyayan said, “I got a call from Shruti Mahajan (casting director) to audition for Zorawar’s character. I was celebrating my parents’ marriage anniversary somewhere in the Himalayas. I got the call when I was travelling there. At one o’clock in the afternoon, I was told that Mr Bhansali would be seeing my audition at three. Somehow, I managed to stop the car in the middle of the mountains and make an audition clip sitting in the car… I begged, borrowed and stole some network from people and sent the tape. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the role. So, I was extremely disappointed that it didn’t work out for me.”

Nobody can snatch anything away that’s destined to happen

But how was he called back later? The actor shares the story further. “My father always tells me that if something is meant to be, it will be and nobody can snatch anything away that’s destined to happen. The shoot of Heeramandi started with the other characters. Two days before they were supposed to start shoot with the actor who was supposed to play Zorawar, he was suddenly asked to leave and I was brought in. It’s just outstanding how it all happened,” he added.

Last week, the makers of Heermandi introduced the key male characters of the series, which include Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan and Taha Shah. The series leads with an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. The two songs released from the music album- Tilasmi Bahein and Sakal Ban, have already caught the attention of many fans.

