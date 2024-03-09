Sakal Ban: Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari add grace to first song from Heeramandi. Watch

Sakal Ban: The wait is over for eager fans wanting an update on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The first song from the album was released on Saturday. Titled Sakal Ban, the music video is picturised on Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal. The filmmaker, who recently launched his music label Bhansali Music, released the first song on its YouTube Channel. (Also read: Heeramandi first look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali series starring Manisha, Sonakshi, Aditi will take you back to another era) A still from the song Sakal Ban.

About Sakal Ban

Sakal Ban, sung beautifully by Raja Hasan with lyrics from Amir Khusro, has backing vocals from Umesh Joshi, Vijay Dhuri, Shripad Lele, Amit Padhye, and Shahzad Ali. The song presents everything viewers have come to expect from a Sanjay Leela Bhansali creation: from beautiful period-set costumes, a grand set and multiple background dancers, all choreographed into symmetrical harmony by Kruti Mahesh and Vijayshree Chaudhary.

The almost three-minute-long video features Manisha Koirala's character bringing Sharmin to the courtyard where all the other women are present. Richa Chadha's character then begins to dance gracefully and makes way for Manisha to step in after a few moments. Aditi Rao Hydari also joins in. It all leads to an evening of dance and shared happiness. Bhansali Productions shared the video on their Instagram account as well and added the caption, “Step into spring to celebrate the season of flowers, blossoming with beauty, strength and grace!”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan commented: "Manisha Koirala is dancing so gracefully. It’s a treat to watch her, she is killing it." A second fan said, “This type of music is barely made in 2024, love you SLB, you are the best.” A comment also read, “The music, the set, the cinematography, the costumes...just wow. I just love Manisha Koirala so much. Finally seeing her in a big project like in her heydays makes me so happy.”

The series, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha in a pivotal role, explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The official streaming date of the show is still awaited. The first look of the series was unveiled last month.

