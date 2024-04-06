Heeramandi: Fardeen Khan makes a comeback after 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali series. Check out first look poster

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's foray into OTT with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is eagerly anticipated. With Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, the ensemble cast has already created buzz about the show. Now, the makers have revealed the men who will be also part of the cast, with brand new posters. Take a look! (Also read: Heeramandi song Tilasmi Bahein: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s muse Sonakshi Sinha sets the floor on fire with her sultry moves) Fardeen Khan plays Wali Mohammed in Heeramandi.

Fardeen Khan's comeback

On Saturday, Bhansali Productions unveiled four new character posters to introduce the new additions to the cast. Fardeen Khan is all set to make his screen comeback after 14 years with Heeramandi. The new poster saw the actor in a regal avatar, slouching on a couch with a tray full of jewellery spread in front of him.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The caption read: “Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed!”

Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman's first look posters

Shekhar Suman and son Adhayayan Suman are also joining the cast of the Netflix series. A second post that introduced Shekhar's look from the series saw the actor in the role of a Nawaab, with a proud expression on his face. The caption read, “Laying his allegiance at Mallikajaan’s feet, only one thing stands between Zulfikar and his shimmering ambition- Heeramandi. The versatile Shekhar Suman stars as Zulfikar!”

Meanwhile son Adhyayan Suman caught attention for his look as well. “Zoravar’s affection for Lajjo is a scorching embrace where passion burns bright- but when love calls, will he be able to answer? The riveting Adhyayan Suman stars as Zoravar!” hinted the caption of the post.

Who plays Tajdar?

Furthermore, Taha Shah Badussha plays Tajdar in Heeramandi. In the poster, the actor is seen leaning on a wall with a white lace handkerchief in his hands. The caption read: “A nawab's son torn between tradition and love, Tajdar seeks purpose through liberation. The captivating Taha Shah Badussha stars as Tajdar!” revealed the caption of the post.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. It will premiere on Netflix on 1st May.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place