Heeramandi song Tilasmi Bahein: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s muse Sonakshi Sinha sets the floor on fire with her sultry moves

When it was announced that Sonakshi Sinha is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s newest muse, we were obviously intrigued to know more. But when we got her first glimpse in the teaser of their much awaited web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, our excitement went through the roof. For the first time ever, we saw Sinha in a dark avatar, with intense eyes that pierced right through the screen. Much to our delight, makers have now given us yet another taste of the Diamond Bazaar with a brand new song. Heeramandi song Tilasmi Bahein

Titled Tilasmi Bahein, the peppy dance track helmed by Sharmistha Chatterjee features Sonakshi in all her glory. What makes the song so impressive is that it looks as if the music video was shot in one go. Seated between two gentlemen, the actor looks ravishing in a champagne coloured sequin saree, draped beautifully around her. She looks unruffled by others as she breaks into a sultry performance, setting the dance floor on fire. It is a treat to witness Sinha in this never seen before avatar.

Netizens couldn’t agree more. In the comment section below, one social media user pointed out, “So much nuances in one take ! SLB the genius”, whereas another shared, “Omg. Sona just killed it. Love her so much in the song. She is gonna blow our minds in Heeramandi . Just can't wait for series now.” At the end of the song, Sonakshi leaves us in awe with her angry and powerful glare at Aditi Rao Hydari, who is watching her from a distance.

Also starring Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will premiere on Netflix on 1st May.