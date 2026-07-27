Ranbir Kapoor says there's ‘no right actor’ to play Lord Rama after criticism over his casting in Ramayana

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to essay the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. As soon as the film's teaser, featuring Ranbir as Lord Rama, was released, the internet was abuzz with reactions. While many praised the teaser, others criticised Ranbir's casting, calling him a misfit for the role. Now, in an interview with Review Nation, Ranbir has responded to the criticism, saying he believes there is no single "right" actor to play Lord Rama. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana films.

Ranbir Kapoor on criticism around his Lord Rama portrayal The Ramayana team recently attended San Diego Comic-Con, where they kicked off the film's promotional campaign with a panel discussion, followed by a series of interviews. When asked about his first thought after being offered the role of Lord Rama, Ranbir replied, "The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person and why am I being gifted this responsibility to not play Lord Rama but represent him? But very soon you understand the value, the responsibility and the noble intention of the filmmakers to present the story, which has been relevant for 4,000 years. It's deeply ingrained in our subconscious. So I don't think there's a right actor to play Lord Rama."

Ranbir further explained that anyone with faith and the right intentions could portray Lord Rama. He added, "All the people who have watched Ramayan, they all have their own interpretation of Lord Ram. There is no fixed face to it. Many people will probably feel like I am the wrong casting. Some people will say I am the right casting. But the honest truth is that the right casting for Ram would be any actor who has the right intentions and who has belief and faith in the journey of Lord Ram."

At Comic-Con, Yash also praised Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Rama, saying, "It's not easy to play Lord Ram. The way Ranbir Kapoor has done it is marvellous. He has worked incredibly hard, and when you watch Ramayana, you'll witness a beautiful portrayal of Rama filled with intent and sacrifice."