Madhuri Dixit cried and refused to do molestation scene in Prem Pratigya, recalls Ranjeet: I was waiting, nobody told me

Veteran actor Ranjeet has spoken about an incident during the shooting of Prem Pratigya when Madhuri Dixit cried and refused to do a molestation scene. Speaking with news agency ANI, Ranjeet said that he was waiting for her but nobody told him about what was happening. He added that she finally agreed to do the scene. (Also Read | Anees Bazmee reacts to rumours of Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) Ranjeet spoke about Madhuri Dixit and Prem Pratigya.

Ranjeet talks about scene with Madhuri

Ranjeet recalled, "She (Madhuri) started crying and refused to do the scene. I was unaware of the situation... some art director had told me. There was a Bengali art director. Our director was Bapu, he was from South. I used to have fun on the sets, like when I would tell my co-stars, 'darling thoda udhar muh karo mai change kar leta hu (face the other side, I'll change)'. I was not even used to going to the makeup room. Very normal and all that. I was accepted like that; otherwise, they would say I'm fake."

Ranjeet recalls what happened finally

He added, "Then, what happened, there was a handcart. Madhuri's father in the movie was poor and used to pull a handcart. The molestation scene was on the handcart. I was waiting for her but nobody told me what was happening. Ultimately, she agreed. Veeru Devgan was the fight master. He said that we will keep rolling the camera: 'beech mein camera cut nahi hona chahiye (the scene shouldn't be cut in between)'...Molestation is a part of our job. The villain is not bad. With every heroine, it was compulsory."

About Prem Pratigya

Prem Pratigya is a 1989 romantic film. It m stars Mithun Chakraborty, Madhuri Dixit, Ranjeet, late Vinod Mehra and late Satish Kaushik.

About Ranjeet's career

Ranjeet has worked in over 500 films in his career. Some of his notable performances include appearances in films such as Sharmeelee, Bandhe Haath and Namak Halal. He has also been part of Behen Hogi Teri, Housefull 2 and Housefull 4.

