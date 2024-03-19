 Anees Bazmee reacts to rumours of Madhuri Dixit Nene in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Hindustan Times
Anees Bazmee reacts to rumours of Madhuri Dixit Nene in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Rishabh Suri
Mar 19, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is currently shooting for his next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 being wheel bound, reacts to rumours about Madhuri Dixit Nene coming on board.

The cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been getting bigger. After roping in Triptii Dimri, the makers also managed to pull off a casting coup, bringing Vidya Balan on board. And now rumour is rife that Madhuri Dixit Nene has been cast too. When we ask director Anees Bazmee about her, he says, “Whatever is going to happen, we will announce. Triptii and vidya were announced, there are many more left. Some are being signed, with some talks are still on. We will announce it soon.”

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, filmmaker Anees Bazmee
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, filmmaker Anees Bazmee

As for the shoot, Bazmee is currently wheelchair bound due to a leg surgery. But the show must go on for him. He shares, “I have a broken leg. After my surgery, the shoot was planned to start very soon, it was not looking possible. But when I am shooting, the pain is less. I have learnt how to operate it, so I do it soon and go around the set. We are shooting in Mumbai. I have two people to help me when I need to climb somewhere or get down.”

Read now.

The shoot so far, he adds has been like a picnic, “My film sets are like that. I don’t want my actors to work under stress. Most of the times, after packup for the day, the director keeps thinking ‘ shoot kaisa tha’ That feeling isn’t there on this one. All the actors are working araam se, on time. I am fortunate.”

His next after this is going to be No Entry 2. “I will start shooting it next year,” he ends.

Anees Bazmee reacts to rumours of Madhuri Dixit Nene in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
