Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri replaces Kiara Advani in Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy

Hours after actor Kartik Aaryan teased a new 'mystery girl' for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he unveiled his new co-star: Triptii Dimri. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kartik posted a puzzle piece with a woman's face on it. Kept on a table with candles, a lantern, a lock and a key, the cropped photo showed a girl smiling. A card near it had the film's name on it. (Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: After Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit reportedly joins Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy) Triptii Dimri will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Finally revealing it is Triptii Dimri, last featured in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023), who will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik posted on Instagram on Wednesday, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 🤙🏻@tripti_dimri."

Triptii joins Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik shared a series of posts teasing Triptii's entry into the horror comedy franchise. One of the posts had a picture that also, "A chilling smile that instills terror in hearts." Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, “Solve kijiye is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko (Solve this Bhool Bhulaiyaa) #Bb3MysteryGirl (ghose emoji) #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (call me hand emoji) #Diwali2024.”

Fans think it's Triptii

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Well, who needs Akshay Kumar when you have Triptii Dimri." "Will Manjulika get a Triptii this time?" asked a person. "Bhabhi 2 in Bhool Bhulaiya 3," read a comment. "Bhabhi 2's entry in Rooh Baba's Bhool Bhulaiyaa," commented another Instagram user.

In another post, Kartik shared a photo and wrote, "Kaafi galat answers aa rahe hain. Vapas guess kijiye (Wrong answers are coming. Guess again)" The picture read, "Eyes that haunt. Fear awaits!" Kartik also added the hashtag--wrong answers only.

Vidya Balan will also return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Earlier this month, actor Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, returned to the franchise. Kartik, who headlined the second part and will also be seen in a lead role in the third part, welcomed Vidya on board. "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaaSuper thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote on Instagram.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

Kartik had also dropped an edited video showing Vidya's iconic visuals as Manjulika from the first installment combined with visuals of Kartik from the second part. Anees Bazmee, who directed the second part, will direct the third part as well. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani. On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar had said as quoted by news agency ANI, "The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience." Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will released this Diwali.

