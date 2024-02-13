Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: After Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit reportedly joins Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy

A day after Kartik Aaryan welcomed the “OG Manjulika” Vidya Balan to the threequel of their superhit horror comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, there seems to be another exciting development. A Mid-Day report suggests after Vidya, Madhuri Dixit has also joined the star cast of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. (Also Read: Will Akshay Kumar be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Here's what Anees Bazmee has said) Madhuri Dixit joins the cast of Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Madhuri in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

The report quotes a source stating, “The team felt another spirit would add to the narrative. So, it will be Rooh Baba versus the two ghosts played by Madhuri and Vidya. By bringing the two leading ladies together for the first time on screen, the makers have played a trump card.”

It added that the film is expected to go on floors in March. The same report hints that Kartik's ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan may replace Kiara Advani opposite him in the threequel. However, it added, “The discussions are at a nascent stage. Nothing is confirmed yet.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is all set to return to the franchise.

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan, who headlined the second part and will also be seen in a lead role in the third part, welcomed Vidya on board. "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaaSuper thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.

Kartik also dropped an edited video showing Vidya's iconic visuals as Manjulika from the first instalment combined with visuals of Kartik from the second part.

Anees Bazmee, who directed the second part, will direct the third part as well. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Bhushan Kumar on Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated to release this Diwali.

