Triptii Dimri recalls defending intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal during 'a long discussion' with her parents

Triptii Dimri's intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal might have earned her a new fan base, but it did leave her parents 'completely rattled'. In an interview with Vogue India, Triptii got candid about the sequence with Ranbir, and having ‘to have a long discussion on why that scene was crucial’ with her parents after they watched Animal. She also defended her decision to do Animal. Also read | CBFC deletes close-up shots of an intimate scene in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: A list of all censor cuts Triptii Dimri says her parents were 'completely rattled' after watching her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

‘My parents were completely rattled when they saw it’

Triptii Dimri said, "I know my reasons for doing the film. Sandeep sir [director Sandeep Reddy Vanga] was clear that it was going to be a small role, but I found the character interesting. If we start making decisions based on what audiences are going to say, then as actors, we won’t ever be able to do what we want to do. I want to choose roles that push me out of my comfort zone. There’s a lot of advice on offer and I listen to it all, but it comes down to instinct. I might make mistakes along the way, but I’m allowed to.”

On her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, Triptii said, “My parents were completely rattled when they saw it. We had to have a long discussion on why that scene was crucial."

About the scene in Animal

A few days before Animal's release on December 1, the Central Board of Film Certification had suggested eight cuts to Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, including an 'intimate scene' between two characters. Close up shots of the characters – Ranbir's Rannvijay Singh aka Vijay and Triptii Dimri's Zoya – were deleted in an intimate sequence.

'Every 5 minutes Ranbir was checking up on me'

In December 2023, during an interview with India Today, Triptii had said Ranbir and others on set kept asking her if she was okay during the shooting of the intimate scene.

She had said, "They ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, ‘this is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you're uncomfortable, let us know. We'll go at your pace... Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, ‘Are you okay, are you comfortable?’ I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things.”

About Animal

Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father in the film, while Rashmika Mandanna is paired opposite him. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film that was released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada – and performed very well at the box office.

