Unseen pictures from Heeramandi premiere: Sanjay Leela Bhansali poses with Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha

Netflix India hosted the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Mumbai on Wednesday. It was a star-studded affair with many of Bhansali's past collaborators showing up to support the maverick filmmaker. (Also Read – Heeramandi premiere: Alia Bhatt dazzles in ‘Gangubai white’, Ananya Panday looks royal in blue) Sanjay Leela Bhansali poses with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt at Heeramandi premiere

Bhansali with Salman

The streaming platform shared some unseen inside pictures from the premiere on its official Instagram handle. The caption stated, “A royal night of glitz, glamour, and grandeur (black heart emoji). Heeramandi : The Diamond Bazaar premieres 1st May, only on Netflix!”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The first picture had Bhansali pose with his longtime muse Salman Khan. Salman starred in the filmmaker's 1996 directorial debut, Khamoshi: The Musical. Interestingly, Salman's co-star in that movie, Manisha Koirala, is also part of Heeramandi. Salman most famously featured in Bhansali's 1999 romantic musical Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and reunited with him for an extended guest appearance in the 2009 dud, Saawariya.

Bhansali and Salman twinned in black as the two posed together for the camera. Salman rubbished rumours of his tiff with Bhansali when he turned up for the premiere of his debut show amid high security concerns, given the recent incident when two men opened fire at his Mumbai residence. The rumours of a feud cropped up when Salman walked out of Bhansali's ambitious project Inshallah, which cast him opposite Bhansali's new muse, Alia Bhatt.

Bhansali with Alia

Alia also attended the Heeramandi premiere as she wore a shimmery white gown, probably still in character of her and Bhansali's last collaboration, Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Alia will soon reunite with the filmmaker for Love & War in 2025, which will also star her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. While Alia attended the premiere with mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir gave it a miss. Alia posed with Bhansali for a monochrome picture posted by Netflix India.

In other black-and-white pictures shared by the streamer, Bhansali was seen in candid moments with legendary actor Rekha, cast members of Heeramandi including Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha, along with the latter's mother, Poonam Sinha.