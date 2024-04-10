Alia Bhatt calls Heeramandi trailer ‘magic’, Vicky Kaushal in awe of the ‘worldbuilding'

Alia Bhatt got a lot of acclaim for her role of a real-life sex worker in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2022 blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi. So it was poetic when she shared and lauded the trailer of the filmmaker's debut web series on sex workers, Heeramandi. (Also Read – Heeramandi trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series promises passion, drama, love, loss and fight for independence) Alia Bhatt praised the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Alia took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared the Heeramandi trailer. She wrote in the caption, “Uff!! Just Magic!! (sparkle emoji).” Not only Alia, but also her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories and shared the trailer. He wrote in the caption, “How stunning is this! The worldbuilding, the drama… top notch (applause emojis).”

Interestingly, Alia and Vicky are teaming up again along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor for Sanjay's next feature directorial Love & War. The film is slated to release on Christmas next year.

About Heeramandi

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and a fight for freedom.

The trailer showcases the lives of courtesans in Heeramandi, Lahore, British India. Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) governs over an aristocratic courtesan house. She plans, fearing no one, until the homecoming of her late nemesis' daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), which raises problems in the household.

Outside, the city is rolling with revolutionaries seeking India's independence from British domination, with Mallikajaan's daughter, Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), joining the struggle for freedom. Meanwhile, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), fantasises about falling in love with the son of a nobleman, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and wishes to escape Heeramandi.

At one point, it gives glimpses of India's freedom struggle and on the other hand, it also shows Mallikajaan and Fareedan face off in an epic battle for the title of Heeramandi's huzoor.

Heeramandi also stars Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles. It will release on Netflix India on May 1.

