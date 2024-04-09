Fardeen Khan gets emotional talking about his comeback with Heeramandi: ‘It’s been a very long gap for me’

The first look poster of Fardeen Khan in the series Heeramandi caught the attention of many. It marks Fardeen's comeback on screen after a gap of 14 years. At the trailer launch event of Heeramandi on Tuesday in Mumbai, the actor got emotional talking about his comeback and expressed his gratitude towards Sanjay Leela Bhansali for giving him ‘the perfect role.’ (Also read: Heeramandi trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series promises passion, drama, love, loss and fight for independence) Fardeen Khan plays Wali Mohammed in Heeramandi.

What Fardeen said

At the trailer launch event, Fardeen said, "Firstly, it's been a very long gap for me. It's been almost about 14 years, to say the least. I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity to work with this stellar star cast and a platform like Netflix and the man himself, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen.”

'There's nobody like him who writes characters'

He further continued, “For me, this was something I have never done and it was the perfect role for me. At the age I am in, to come back to the screen, you come with a certain amount of life experience, wisdom and you know you can you can really contribute to the layers that Sanjay writes into all his characters. His characters are very intricate, very complex. There's nobody like him who writes characters. He goes across the spectrum and emotions, and he has this intuitive understanding of it. It’s daunting to work with him, but at the same time, when you see it all together, it just all makes sense. I'm getting emotional now… I am extremely grateful for this chance and so happy to be here.”

The series also stars Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah. The main ensemble cast of women who are leading the series are Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons against the backdrop of the freedom struggle of the country. It hits Netflix on May 1.

