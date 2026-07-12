Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane showdown to decide next semifinalist

Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane described Erling Haaland as "a beast" but insisted he and the Manchester City striker had contrasting styles.

“I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals,” Kane said.

"I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, be involved with the play a little bit more, but also can play as maybe the out-and-out number nine.

“I don't think it's one to compare ourselves. I respect him a lot as a player and as a professional. Obviously, I'm hoping he has a quiet day tomorrow, but I think his overall performance is very good,” he added.