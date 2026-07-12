Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane showdown to decide next semifinalist
Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It's Haaland vs Kane on the biggest stage as two of the best strikers of this generation face off in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.
Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It's time for Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane - a moment for the ages in the FIFA World Cup - the two finest strikers of this generation will be up against each other. Norway have been one of the standout teams of the tournament, producing a string of impressive performances, including a memorable victory over pre-tournament favourites Brazil in the Round of 16. Erling Haaland has led the charge with seven goals and remains one of the frontrunners in the Golden Boot race. England, meanwhile, have shown their ability to grind out results under pressure. Harry Kane has delivered when it mattered most, scoring crucial goals throughout the campaign, including a match-winning brace against DR Congo in the previous round....Read More
England received a timely boost ahead of the quarterfinal after Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James all returned to training on Friday. The trio had been managing illness and injury concerns, and their return has strengthened England's options ahead of the crucial clash with Norway.
Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kane addresses Haaland comparison!
Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane described Erling Haaland as "a beast" but insisted he and the Manchester City striker had contrasting styles.
“I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals,” Kane said.
"I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, be involved with the play a little bit more, but also can play as maybe the out-and-out number nine.
“I don't think it's one to compare ourselves. I respect him a lot as a player and as a professional. Obviously, I'm hoping he has a quiet day tomorrow, but I think his overall performance is very good,” he added.
Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kane smashes 6 goals!
Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane has once again delivered when England needed him most, leading the Three Lions into the World Cup quarterfinals with another series of decisive performances. The Bayern Munich striker has scored six goals in the tournament so far, including crucial goals against DR Congo and Mexico in the knockout, where England held on despite finishing the match with 10 men.
Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland enjoying memorable run!
Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland has looked unstoppable since arriving in the United States, enjoying the finest World Cup campaign of his career. The Manchester City striker has already scored seven goals, leading the Golden Boot race and inspiring Norway to their best-ever run in the tournament. His goals have been crucial in every knockout match, including the memorable Round of 16 victory over Brazil, as Norway continue to exceed expectations on the biggest stage.
Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome!
Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live blog of FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between Norway and England.