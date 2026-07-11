Karan Johar recreates Salman Khan's towel dance; Janhvi Kapoor does 'Shava Shava' at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's sangeet

Bollywood's wedding season is in full swing, and the celebrations for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma have already become the talk of the town. Ahead of their intimate pre-wedding ceremony, friends from the industry gathered to celebrate the couple, filling the evening with music, dance and memorable fashion moments. Among those who grabbed everyone's attention were Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar, whose appearances and performances quickly went viral on social media.

A performance that had everyone talking featured Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar. The duo set the dance floor on fire as they grooved to Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Karan also performed on Salman Khan's Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Their energetic performance brought classic Bollywood wedding vibes to the celebration and had guests cheering throughout. Videos of the two dancing together quickly spread online, becoming another viral moment from the festivities.

Alia looked effortlessly elegant as she arrived for the pre-wedding celebrations in a beautiful purple silk saree. The traditional ensemble featured intricate silver brocade floral embroidery that added a rich, festive touch. She chose a more classic style with a subtle contemporary update. She neatly pinned the pleats at the front and styled the pallu over her arm like a shawl instead of draping it over her shoulder.

In one of the videos that has now gone viral, Alia Bhatt is seen dancing to Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho alongside the bride's sister, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, and her husband, Aditya Seal. She was also seen dancing to Panwadi with the gang, including Vaani Kapoor, who is also close to the Ranjan sisters. The friends looked completely at ease as they enjoyed the performance, adding a warm and personal touch to the evening.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma begin a new chapter Akansha and filmmaker Sharan have reportedly been together since 2022, although they have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight. The couple is tying the knot today, July 11, in the presence of close friends and family. They are also expected to host a grand reception on July 12, where several more celebrities from the film industry are likely to join the celebrations.

What's next for Akansha and Alia? On the work front, Akansha was recently seen in the Netflix movie Ikka, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sunny Deol, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome. She was also part of Prime Video's Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2.

Alia, meanwhile, was last seen in Alpha, the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, one of the most-awaited releases of next year.