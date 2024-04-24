Heeramandi premiere: Alia Bhatt dazzles in ‘Gangubai white’, Ananya Panday looks royal in blue

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Heeramandi premiere in Mumbai to support her mentor and Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She attended the red carpet event in a white-cream sharara, perhaps still staying loyal to the white outfits she wore throughout the Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. (Also read: Heeramandi premiere: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala bring royalty to red carpet. See pics) Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended the Heeramandi premiere in Mumbai.

Alia's white night

Also spotted at the premiere was Ananya Panday in a royal blue dress. She looked beautiful as she posed for the photographers at the Netflix event. Aditi Rao Hydari, who is part of the Heeramandi star cast, attended the event with her fiance Siddhart, who also looked handsome in a black bandhgala.

Salman's casual look

Salman Khan, who worked with Bhansali in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi, also attended the premiere. He, however, took a rather casual route for his outfit, wearing a graphic pair of jeans with Naruto and other drawings on them.

Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh also attended the premiere in ethnic outfits.

About Heeramandi

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

Heeramandi, a lavishly-mounted Netflix series, stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the lead roles. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is based on the concept by Moin Beg. The series is created and directed by Bhansali. He also serves as a producer on the show.

Alia will also work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again in Love and War. The film will also star her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. She also has a YRF spy movie with Sharvari Wagh and Jigra, her home production.