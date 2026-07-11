Govinda says he was sent videos of wife Sunita Ahuja hurling abuses in Lock Upp: ‘No problem, jheli hain’

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, cried incessantly in Lock Upp for the last few days, and even requested co-hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to be taken out of the show. She refused to eat food and told that she is facing health problems. In the 12th episode, her wish was granted and Sunita was evicted from the show. Govinda entered Lock Upp as guest to support Sunita Ahuja.

What Sunita said Sunita told the hosts, “My health is not good because my diabetes is not in control. I am having tension, also because I am going through menopause. I have pain and some difficulty in breathing also. That is why I have been telling again and again that I want to go.”

Govinda then entered the show, and went on to hug Sunita. The veteran actor said that she has never faced such hardships in her life that she had to see in the show. Govinda called her a kid and said that his friends even sent him reels where she was abusing inside the house. “No problem, jhela hai (I have been through this),” he added.

‘Ghar ki baat ghar pe hi rakho’ Then, co-host Farah Khan asked Sunita if she has learnt something from the show after the accusations were put on her that she speaks ill of her own family. “Whatever it is in the family, set and done, ghar pe hi rakho (keep it within the house).” Govinda added that he will always love the people he is with and by the grace of the almighty they won't have to face any more hardships. Tina Ahuja, their daughter also arrived a few moments later. She said that she was emotional at several points while watching her in the reality show.

Earlier in the fourth episode of the reality show, Sunita shared how she lives for her kids and that she cannot change anything even if there was infidelity in her marriage. "Hero hain toh you can't say anything. Iss umar mein abhi sochunga toh diabetes aur badhega. Jaise chal raha hain chalne do (He is a hero at the end of the day you cannot say anything. If I think of all these things my diabetes will increase),” she noted.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Throughout his career, Govinda has been linked to several actresses. The most talked-about rumours involved his close friendship with actress Neelam during the late 1980s and early 1990s. In recent years, fresh rumours surfaced about Govinda being involved with a younger Marathi actress. Sunita has made contradictory public remarks over the years, at times hinting that infidelity had caused pain in their marriage.