Sunita Ahuja says it does not matter if husband Govinda has 50 affairs, gets irked at Shilpa Shinde: ‘Mera pati hai’

Shilpa said that many must have asked Sunita, "Govinda ji ke fan hain. Toh aap ne aise kaise kiya? Aap aise kaise kar sakte ho? Aap aise kaise bol sakte ho? Aao ko pata hain aap ne kya decision liya (So many fans of Govinda are there. And what did you do? How could you say those things about him? Do you even have any decision of your own)?” Sunita replied that those who are asking haven't gone through her situation so they must keep quiet.

Shilpa Shinde entered the Lock Upp house as a wild card contestant this season, and took no time in clashing with other inmates of the show. The actor defended herself when asked about filing false sexual harassment case on a producer, and taunted others about their issues. She picked up comments that were passed on veteran actor Govinda by his wife Sunita Ahuja , and confronted her. Sunita looked miffed with her taunts and lashed out in the episode.

Sunita responds Later, Sunita was seen talking about Shilpa and telling Ram Kapoor, “He is my husband, let him do! Baakiyon ko bolne ka koi haq nahi hain. Main biwi hoon na? Usko [Shilpa] unglibaazi karne ke liye bheja hain andar. Jyaada karegi na toh sunegi mera. Aukaat mein aa jayegi (No other person has the right to comment. I am his wife. She has been sent to poke at others. If she overdoes it I will show her what's worth).”

She added, “Don't you talk about my family! Mera pati hai. Woh 50 se affair kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai (He is my husband. Let him do 50 affairs, what is the matter with her father)?”

Earlier in the fourth episode of the reality show, Sunita shared how she lives for her kids and that she cannot change anything even if there was infidelity in her marriage. "Hero hain toh you can't say anything. Iss umar mein abhi sochunga toh diabetes aur badhega. Jaise chal raha hain chalne do (He is a hero at the end of the day you cannot say anything. If I think of all these things my diabetes will increase),” she noted.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Throughout his career, Govinda has been linked to several actresses. The most talked-about rumours involved his close friendship with actress Neelam during the late 1980s and early 1990s. In recent years, fresh rumours surfaced about Govinda being involved with a younger Marathi actress. Sunita has made contradictory public remarks over the years, at times hinting that infidelity had caused pain in their marriage.