Sunita Ahuja gives befitting reply to Shilpa Shinde for taunts on Govinda, internet says ‘uski aukaat dikha di’

Sunita replied, “Jab tumhare pe guzrega tab pata chalega, jyada bak**** mat karo (When you will face the same situations you will know why. Don't try to mess with me).”

In the latest promo, Shilpa Shinde tried to corner Sunita Ahuja for making so many shocking statements about Govinda. Shilpa praised Govinda, and said that he has an immense fan following and is considered a favourite by many. “Govinda ji ke fan hain. Toh aap ne aise kaise kiya? Aap aise kaise kar sakte ho? Aap aise kaise bol sakte ho? Aao ko pata hain aap ne kya decision liya (So many fans of Govinda are there. And what did you do? How could you say those things about him? Do you even have any decision of your own)?”

Sunita Ahuja , wife of actor Govinda, is currently participating in the reality show Lock Upp . Her unfiltered comments on their marriage and infidelity sparked attention in the first few episodes. Now, actor Shilpa Shinde has joined the show as a wild card contestant. The actor did not take much time to create a stir inside the jail, as she picked fights with several inmates, including Sunita. (Also read: Kashmera Shah comes out in support of mami Sunita Ahuja in Lock Upp: ‘Make life hell for whoever is torturing you’ )

How internet reacted Reacting to the clash between the two, one Instagram user commented, “This felt so satisfactory.” “Uski aukaat dikha di (She showed her what she deserves),” said another. A second user commented, “After the fake case thing she shouldn't be entertained on any public platforms.” “Sunita Ma'am too good!” read a comment.

Last month, Shilpa grabbed headlines after she admitted that her sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's producer Sanjay Kohli were false, stating she felt cornered.

Meanwhile, in the fourth episode of the reality show, Sunita shared how she lives for her kids and that she cannot change anything even if there was infidelity in her marriage. In recent years, fresh rumours surfaced about Govinda being involved with a younger Marathi actress. Sunita has made contradictory public remarks over the years, at times hinting that infidelity had caused pain in their marriage.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has kicked off with contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola and Sufi Motiwala. It streams on Netflix from Sat-Thurs on 8 pm.