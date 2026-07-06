Kashmera Shah comes out in support of mami Sunita Ahuja in Lock Upp: ‘Make life hell for whoever is torturing you’

She added, "Your devil’s angel is here to protect you and I promise I will not let anyone put you down or make you cry. I know you can give them back but you are just keeping quiet as you want to go back home. I say stick in there and stick it out and make life hell for whoever is torturing you in the show. Love you now and forever.”

Sharing pictures from the set of Laughter Chefs, where she and Sunita had patched up after a decade, Kashmera wrote a heartfelt note for her. It read, “Be strong Mami. You are not alone. We are all with you. Don’t let anyone bring you down. Real or reel, be yourself and give whoever is giving you hell back. Show them what hell actually is."

Sunita Ahuja , wife of actor Govinda, is currently participating in the reality show Lock Upp . In the latest episode, Sunita got emotional and said that she cannot be in the show any longer. She did not like the food that was sent, and refused to eat for the day. She even requested co-host Riteish Deshmukh that she wants to go back to her kids. Kashmera Shah has now reacted to the emotional outpour of her mami on Instagram, expressing her support and telling her to ‘be strong.’ (Also read: Sunita Ahuja says Kashmera Shah fell to her feet and apologised after years of feud: ‘Ro ro ke maafi mangi’ )

What happened in Lock Upp? In the show, Sunita got angry at the food items that were sent on day seven and refused to eat, as many other contestants also did not eat. She said that because of of them were not resisting, they are being misled like this. Sunita went on to use abusive terms and added, “We have to beg for food now? All of you should stand with me. All my kids are also hungry. The soup tastes like cow's piss. Added with some ***t too.”

Later she addressed her concerns to Riteish and broke down in tears saying that she wants to leave the show and meet her kids. Riteish gave her a hug and comforted her, telling that he will talk with her in detail about this later. She was seen returning inside the jail after the task got over.

A few days ago, Sunita had opened up about her equation with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera in the show. She said, “Laughter Chefs pe main gayi na, toh Krushna aur mera patch up hua 14-15 saal baad. Maine uske bacche ko bhi nahi dekhe thhe, woh 9 saal ke ho gaye. Jab ki maine uss ko paal pos ke bara kiya. But Kashmera is a sweet girl, paer pe girke ro-ro ke maafi mangi. Main bhi roney lagi, after 14 years I was seeing them. Kashmera was on my feet and said, ‘Sorry mere se galti ho gayi’ (I went to Laughter Chefs where I patched up with Krushna after a gap of 14-15 years. I had not even seen their kids who are now 9-years-old. Whereas I had brought up Krushna as a child. Kashmera fell to my feet and apologised. I also started crying and she accepted that it was her mistake).”

Sunita had earlier distanced herself from Krushna and his family, reportedly upset by a past tweet from Kashmera Shah about “people who dance for money”, which she believed was directed at Govinda. In 2024, Sunita even said she avoided Kapil Sharma’s show because it featured Krushna. However, recently, when Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg, Krushna and Kashmera visited him in hospital, signalling an end to the long-standing feud.