Pawan Kalyan undergoes 3.5-hour shoulder surgery after severe rotator cuff injuries; party confirms successful procedure

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, underwent a major shoulder surgery in Mumbai on Saturday after doctors diagnosed him with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders. The operation, which lasted three and a half hours, was performed on his right shoulder. According to the Jana Sena Party, the surgery was successful, and Pawan is now recovering under close medical supervision. Pawan Kalyan undergoes successful shoulder surgery after enduring years of pain. (ANI Video Grab) Jana Sena Party shares health update In a statement shared on X, the Jana Sena Party said, “Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Undergoes Shoulder Surgery. Diagnosed with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders; right shoulder operated on first. The surgical procedure lasted for three and a half hours. Injuries originally sustained in 2016 were severely aggravated over the years by enthusiastic crowds grabbing his hands during political rallies, from the Porata Yatra to recent election campaigns. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan underwent shoulder surgery in Mumbai on Saturday morning. Following a recent diagnosis of severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders, medical experts advised immediate surgical intervention. However, Shri Pawan Kalyan chose to delay the procedure until he had fulfilled his previously scheduled official commitments. To manage post-operative pain effectively, doctors advised against operating on both shoulders simultaneously. Consequently, a three-and-a-half-hour surgery was performed exclusively on his right shoulder on Saturday, following standard pre-operative tests on Friday. Surgery for the left shoulder is expected to take place in approximately two months.”

Injuries worsened over the years The party also explained that Pawan had been living with the injury for nearly a decade and continued with his political responsibilities despite repeated medical advice to rest. “Shri Pawan Kalyan originally sustained injuries to his shoulder in 2016. Despite doctors recommending adequate rest, he continued to participate in public meetings. The condition significantly worsened during the 2018 Porata Yatra. In their enthusiasm to greet their leader, Jana Sena Party supporters would frequently grab and pull his hands. He bore the excruciating pain silently and continued to delay proper treatment. The pain flared up again after the 2019 elections, during his tour of the Rayalaseema districts, particularly when he met tomato farmers in Madanapalle. The constant physical interactions, handshakes, and affectionate embraces from massive crowds further strained his shoulders. He continued to endure the pain throughout the Varahi Yatra and the latest general election campaigns. The true extent of the damage was identified in April during medical evaluations for a nasal surgery. Doctors discovered severe rotator cuff injuries and muscle tears, expressing astonishment at his ability to endure such extensive physical trauma for so long. Following their urgent recommendation for surgery, he underwent further evaluation in Mumbai a few weeks ago, which culminated in Saturday's operation. He is currently recovering under close medical supervision.”

Surgery was successful, says party A few hours after the procedure, the Jana Sena Party shared another update confirming that the surgery had gone as planned. The statement also revealed that doctors found an avulsion fracture in his shoulder, making the operation more complex. The official statement on the party's handle read, “The surgery performed on State Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan in Mumbai was highly successful. A medical team led by world-renowned orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine expert, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, conducted the procedure on Shri Pawan Kalyan's right shoulder. A major surgery had to be performed because, in addition to the rotator cuff injury, he also had an avulsion fracture in his shoulder. The surgical procedure took three and a half hours to complete. He has been shifted from the operation theatre to the recovery room and is currently coming out of the effects of anesthesia. Shri Pawan Kalyan remains under close medical supervision.”