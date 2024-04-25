Heeramandi screening: Alia Bhatt & Ananya Panday’s ethnic swag to Salman Khan’s trendy pants, the most stylish stars
Here’s a look at the most stylish stars on the red carpet of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi screening in Mumbai
The Heeramandi screening in Mumbai last night on April 24 was a royal affair. Celebrities from all over town came together under one roof to witness Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, celebrating his filmmaking excellence and digital debut. But some guests shined brighter than others with their style. Take a look at the most fashionable stars, who left us deeply impressed.
Alia Bhatt
The gorgeous Alia Bhatt arrived for the special screening looking absolutely divine in a Seema Gujral creation. She was true to the theme in a dusty pink sharara set, adding a touch of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s elegance with white embroidery
Mrunal Thakur
Like Alia, actor Mrunal Thakur also opted for ‘Gangu waala safed’. She won us over with her grace, wrapped in a beautiful white saree designed by Mrunalini Rao, featuring a scalloped border. The beauty completed her look with a tiny gold handbag
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
The recently engaged couple looked breathtaking together. Aditi Rao Hydari, one of the leading ladies of Heeramandi, was radiant in a multicoloured anarkali suit by Torani paired with heavy jhumkas. Meanwhile, her beau Siddharth complemented her in a long black bandhgala
Sonakshi Sinha
The fierce Sonakshi, who will be seen as Fareedan in the series, gave the moon some serious competition as she shined in all her glory. The actor opted for a black and gold saree with her hair up in a sleek bun
Ananya Panday
In her royal blue sleeveless suit, with gajra in her hair, Ananya looked absolutely precious. She completed the look with white juttis, jhumkas, bangles and a small bindi on her forehead. Her OOTD was truly refreshing
Salman Khan
Stepping out of one’s comfort zone is almost always appreciated by the fashion police. Keeping that in mind, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman made a splash on the red carpet in his black shirt paired with white pants which featured Dragon Ball Z characters, a fun surprise for anime fans. Edgy, quirky and stylish
Rekha
The breathtakingly beautiful Rekha ji once again redefined timeless beauty in her gold organza tissue kanjivaram saree. All that glitters can be gold if you are Rekha, and this look is proof of the same
Munawar Faruqui
The Bigg Boss 17 winner was a sight for sore eyes. Munawar was true to the theme in a white chikankari kurta pajama paired with black slip-on sandals. His hair was gelled back to perfection
Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor
Alia Bhatt was accompanied by her mother and mother-in-law, who looked equally stylish. While Soni Razdan was ethnic chic in a turquoise kurta with multicoloured motifs, Neetu Kapoor looked like a boss lady in her copper pants and black blazer along with a gold choker
Sunil Grover
The king of comedy, who is currently winning hearts with his comeback on Kapil Sharma’s show, looked handsome at the premiere last night. Sunil rocked ripped denim jeans with a plain white t-shirt and a navy blue blazer on top
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
The newlyweds were basking in the glow of their marital bliss! Kriti Kharbanda was pretty in a blush pink satin saree with her red chooda. Her husband Pulkit Samrat, on the other hand, rocked a deep navy blue kurta with white motifs
Rashmika Mandanna
National crush Rashmika Mandanna stood out from the crowd. The Animal star looked pretty as ever in a sea-green suit featuring net detailing. She completed the look with chandbali earrings and a small bindi on her forehead
Zayed Khan
Another refreshing sight for sore eyes was actor Zayed Khan. He looked extremely handsome, dressed in a black suit with a red pocket square, as he posed with his mother Zarine Khan on the red carpet
Whose style managed to take your breath away?