Heeramandi screening: Alia Bhatt & Ananya Panday’s ethnic swag to Salman Khan’s trendy pants, the most stylish stars

The Heeramandi screening in Mumbai last night on April 24 was a royal affair. Celebrities from all over town came together under one roof to witness Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, celebrating his filmmaking excellence and digital debut. But some guests shined brighter than others with their style. Take a look at the most fashionable stars, who left us deeply impressed. The most stylish stars at the Heeramandi screening

Sanjay Leela Bhansali poses with the diamonds of Heeramandi

Alia Bhatt

The gorgeous Alia Bhatt arrived for the special screening looking absolutely divine in a Seema Gujral creation. She was true to the theme in a dusty pink sharara set, adding a touch of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s elegance with white embroidery

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Alia Bhatt in her dusty rose sharara set

Mrunal Thakur

Like Alia, actor Mrunal Thakur also opted for ‘Gangu waala safed’. She won us over with her grace, wrapped in a beautiful white saree designed by Mrunalini Rao, featuring a scalloped border. The beauty completed her look with a tiny gold handbag

Mrunal Thakur in 9 yards of sheer elegance

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

The recently engaged couple looked breathtaking together. Aditi Rao Hydari, one of the leading ladies of Heeramandi, was radiant in a multicoloured anarkali suit by Torani paired with heavy jhumkas. Meanwhile, her beau Siddharth complemented her in a long black bandhgala

Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiance Siddharth at Heeramandi screening

Sonakshi Sinha

The fierce Sonakshi, who will be seen as Fareedan in the series, gave the moon some serious competition as she shined in all her glory. The actor opted for a black and gold saree with her hair up in a sleek bun

Sonakshi Sinha aka Heeramandi's Fareedan shines in black and gold

Ananya Panday

In her royal blue sleeveless suit, with gajra in her hair, Ananya looked absolutely precious. She completed the look with white juttis, jhumkas, bangles and a small bindi on her forehead. Her OOTD was truly refreshing

Ananya Panday redefining royalty in royal blue

Salman Khan

Stepping out of one’s comfort zone is almost always appreciated by the fashion police. Keeping that in mind, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman made a splash on the red carpet in his black shirt paired with white pants which featured Dragon Ball Z characters, a fun surprise for anime fans. Edgy, quirky and stylish

Salman Khan flaunts his quirky pants

Rekha

The breathtakingly beautiful Rekha ji once again redefined timeless beauty in her gold organza tissue kanjivaram saree. All that glitters can be gold if you are Rekha, and this look is proof of the same

The evergreen Rekha

Munawar Faruqui

The Bigg Boss 17 winner was a sight for sore eyes. Munawar was true to the theme in a white chikankari kurta pajama paired with black slip-on sandals. His hair was gelled back to perfection

Munawar Faruqui shines in white at Heeramandi screening

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt was accompanied by her mother and mother-in-law, who looked equally stylish. While Soni Razdan was ethnic chic in a turquoise kurta with multicoloured motifs, Neetu Kapoor looked like a boss lady in her copper pants and black blazer along with a gold choker

Alia Bhatt poses with her mother Soni Razdan and mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Sunil Grover

The king of comedy, who is currently winning hearts with his comeback on Kapil Sharma’s show, looked handsome at the premiere last night. Sunil rocked ripped denim jeans with a plain white t-shirt and a navy blue blazer on top

Sunil Grover graces the red carpet at Heeramandi screening

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

The newlyweds were basking in the glow of their marital bliss! Kriti Kharbanda was pretty in a blush pink satin saree with her red chooda. Her husband Pulkit Samrat, on the other hand, rocked a deep navy blue kurta with white motifs

Pulkit Samrat and wife Kriti Kharbanda light up the red carpet

Rashmika Mandanna

National crush Rashmika Mandanna stood out from the crowd. The Animal star looked pretty as ever in a sea-green suit featuring net detailing. She completed the look with chandbali earrings and a small bindi on her forehead

Rashmika Mandanna in sea green

Zayed Khan

Another refreshing sight for sore eyes was actor Zayed Khan. He looked extremely handsome, dressed in a black suit with a red pocket square, as he posed with his mother Zarine Khan on the red carpet

Zayed Khan makes a rare appearance with his mother Zarine Khan

Whose style managed to take your breath away?