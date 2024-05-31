 Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2024: Heeramandi's Gajagamini walk with ice cream to jogging in a gown on French Riviera - Hindustan Times
Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2024: Heeramandi's Gajagamini walk with ice cream to jogging in a gown on French Riviera

ByMahima Pandey
May 31, 2024 05:39 PM IST

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival comes to an end, here’s a look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s glamorous looks which turned heads at the French Riviera

After leaving us in awe of her performance as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, actor Aditi Rao Hydari returned to France for her third year at the Cannes Film Festival. As expected, she slayed yet again like a total diva. Well, the festival has come to an end but our love for Aditi’s glam looks is far from over. So let’s take a moment to dig into her Cannes 2024 diaries!

Aditi Rao Hydari at the 77th Cannes Film Festival
Aditi Rao Hydari at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

En route Cannes

On May 21, Aditi jetted off to France to attend the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She kept it casual yet chic in a white jacket, heeled sneakers, black trousers and a matching cap over her poker-straight hair. The actor added a splash of colour with a red hot pout

Bibbojaan on the streets of France

On her first day in France, Aditi celebrated the success of Heeramandi and the love received by her famous Gajagamini walk with an ice cream cone. She looked glam as ever in a yellow high-neck halter dress in yellow with peonies printed all over. The Gauri & Nainika creation featured a ruffled high-low hem, and a train that followed behind as she recreated the walk

 

Red carpet glam

Her monochrome couture for Cannes 2024 seemed underwhelming when compared to Aditi’s previous magical looks at the film festival. Nevertheless, the actor looked glam enough as she walked the red carpet with full confidence in this custom-made black velvet gown with a white celestial shell curated by celebrity designer Gaurav Gupta

 

Painting the French Riviera pink

She saved the best for last! Aditi redefined soft glam as she transformed into an angel in this pink taffeta gown with one ruched shoulder. The actor looked like a dream as she jogged near the French Riviera in high heels for a perfect click, with her wavy locks flying in the wind behind her

Once again, Aditi has left the fashion police quite impressed with her charm and sense of style.

