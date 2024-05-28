Chhaya Kadam: Earlier my name wouldn’t even be written in film reviews, now I have a Grand Prix winning film at Cannes

This is clearly the year of Chhaya Kadam! After a great run with the actor's earlier releases, Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express, her film All That We Imagine As Light became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at the recently concluded 77th Cannes Film Festival. One of her other films, Sister Midnight, was also screened at Directors Fortnight. Talking to us after the Grand Prix ceremony, Kadam exclaims, "It was the first Indian film to be screened at the main competition in 30 years, and we directly won an award! We had a story rooted in our motherland about women like us. For a subject like that to get selected here... I have no words.” Actor Chhaya Kadam

Acknowledging her great run this year, she says, "People in Cannes also recognised me as Manju Mai (from Laapataa Ladies); they would say, 'hey Manju Mai, Chhaya Kadam'."

Kadam's tryst with acting began in 2006, then she went on to star in Marathi films such as Fandry (2013), Sairat (2016) and Nude (2018). "Earlier, my struggle was to get work; now it is for good work," she shares, adding that it doesn't end there. While she's enjoying the fame now, there was a time when the actor's work wasn't recognised. "Earlier, film reviews would miss out on mentioning my name, even if my character was important. Bura toh bahut lagta tha. But then I thought I should work so hard that people are compelled to mention my name in their reviews," she ends with a chuckle.