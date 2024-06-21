 Inside pics from Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's family get-together ahead of wedding: Shatrughan Sinha is the happiest | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Inside pics from Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's family get-together ahead of wedding: Shatrughan Sinha is the happiest

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 21, 2024 01:11 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha took a sweet selfie that saw both the Sinha and Iqbal family come together under one roof. Check out more pictures below.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot on June 23. Both the love birds were seen together on Thursday evening, even if they did not interact with the paparazzi. Turns out it was for a meet up with both the families ahead of the wedding, as a new picture of Sonakshi and Zaheer has surfaced on the internet. (Also read: Shatrughan Sinha gives Zaheer Iqbal his blessings, poses for paparazzi with Sonakshi Sinha’s to-be husband. Watch)

Sonakshi Sinha clicked a selfie with the entire family.
Sonakshi Sinha clicked a selfie with the entire family.

Families get together before wedding

In the new pictures, which were shared by fashion designer Marzia Tyeby Bhobe on her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi posed happily with the rest of the family members and close friends for a selfie. In the picture, Zaheer Iqbal and Shatrughan Sinha stood beside each other and smiled. Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha was also part of the picture. Zaheer's father, businessman-jeweller Iqbal Ratnasi was also spotted. Another picture had Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal with some close friends and family members.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

More details

Both the families seemed to have met for a get together on Thursday evening, as the paparazzo also spotted Shatrughan with Zaheer outside the apartment building. Sonakshi avoided the photographers and headed straight inside. But it was Shatrughan and Zaheer who smiled and posed for a few seconds, thereby shutting down rumours of rift between the two.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for seven years, and are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on June 23. A leaked wedding invite surfaced online, confirming their wedding date. It was designed like the cover of a magazine and featured a loved-up photo of Sonakshi and Zaheer from a vacation. Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi in the candid photo, while she smiled. Sonakshi and Zaheer worked together in the 2022 film Double XL.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside pics from Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's family get-together ahead of wedding: Shatrughan Sinha is the happiest
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On