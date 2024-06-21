Inside pics from Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's family get-together ahead of wedding: Shatrughan Sinha is the happiest

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot on June 23. Both the love birds were seen together on Thursday evening, even if they did not interact with the paparazzi. Turns out it was for a meet up with both the families ahead of the wedding, as a new picture of Sonakshi and Zaheer has surfaced on the internet. (Also read: Shatrughan Sinha gives Zaheer Iqbal his blessings, poses for paparazzi with Sonakshi Sinha’s to-be husband. Watch) Sonakshi Sinha clicked a selfie with the entire family.

Families get together before wedding

In the new pictures, which were shared by fashion designer Marzia Tyeby Bhobe on her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi posed happily with the rest of the family members and close friends for a selfie. In the picture, Zaheer Iqbal and Shatrughan Sinha stood beside each other and smiled. Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha was also part of the picture. Zaheer's father, businessman-jeweller Iqbal Ratnasi was also spotted. Another picture had Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal with some close friends and family members.

More details

Both the families seemed to have met for a get together on Thursday evening, as the paparazzo also spotted Shatrughan with Zaheer outside the apartment building. Sonakshi avoided the photographers and headed straight inside. But it was Shatrughan and Zaheer who smiled and posed for a few seconds, thereby shutting down rumours of rift between the two.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for seven years, and are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on June 23. A leaked wedding invite surfaced online, confirming their wedding date. It was designed like the cover of a magazine and featured a loved-up photo of Sonakshi and Zaheer from a vacation. Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi in the candid photo, while she smiled. Sonakshi and Zaheer worked together in the 2022 film Double XL.