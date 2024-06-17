5 things to know about Sonakshi Sinha's to-be husband Zaheer Iqbal: Jeweller's son who lives the luxury life
Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal have been dating for 7 years. They have also worked together in Double XL. They have never accepted their relationship till date.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to ‘hard launch’ her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal. They have set a wedding date -- June 23 -- leaving many fans wondering about her groom-to-be. (Also read: 5 things to know about Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: Date, venue, 'no red' dress code and more)
As fans get curious to know more about Zaheer, we dig up a little to get to know her boyfriend, who she has been dating for the past seven years. Read on to know more about him.
All about his family
Zaheer was born on December 10 in 1988. He comes from a non-filmy background as his father Iqbal Ratansi is a jeweller and businessman. He did schooling from Bombay Scottish School, where actor Ranbir Kapoor was his senior. His mother is a homemaker, his sister works as a celebrity stylist, and his younger brother is a computer engineer.
A lavish life
Zaheer hails from a wealthy family involved in the jewellery business, and a scroll through his Instagram feed will give you a glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle he leads. From travelling to exotic destinations such as Netherlands and Finland to driving swanky cars such as Mercedes Benz M-Class to owning the powerful Ducati Scrambler, Zaheer surely believes in living life king-size.
The Salman connection
Zaheer’s father shares a close bond with actor Salman Khan, due to which Zaheer also has a similar equation with him. His launch in Bollywood was also supported by Salman. In fact, it is believed that Zaheer first met Sonakshi at a party hosted by Salman. Several reports also suggest that Zaheer completed his education with Salman's sister Arpita Khan.
Bollywood dreams
Initially, Zaheer opted to continue the family business and become a jeweller. However, his love for acting brought him to Bollywood. Before his acting debut, Zaheer tried his hands at direction and worked as an assistant director on the 2014 film Jai Ho. He made his acting debut in 2019 in a romantic drama titled Notebook, produced by Salman. In the film, he starred opposite Pranutan Bahl, the granddaughter of the veteran actress Nutan. He was seen with Sonakshi in Double XL, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Not a love story
Zaheer has fiercely guarded his private life. But despite that, he was reportedly involved with two actresses before he got into a relationship with Sonakshi. It was claimed that he dated actor Deeksha Seth for a brief period. Following that, he got into a relationship with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor Sana Saeed. They later parted ways.
Now, reports claim that Sonakshi and Zaheer will register their marriage on June 23, which will be followed by a wedding party for friends and colleagues from the film industry.
