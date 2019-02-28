Notebook song Nai Lagda: Salman Khan shares first number from Zaheer Khan, Pranutan Bahl movie

Notebook, in its presentation and story, is miles away from anything we are seeing in Bollywood these days. Story of a man and woman who fall in love in picturesque Kashmir without ever meeting or seeing each other, the film is a reminder of another era. And on Thursday, as Notebook’s first song Nai Lagda came out, it just added to the mood.

Titled Nai Lagda from Notebook, the song has been composed by Vishal Mishrain and sung by Vishal Mishra & Asees Kaur. It again has the hauntingly beautiful Kashmir as its focus and was shared by the film’s co-producer Salman Khan.

Notebook launches actor Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Khan, who is the son of Salman’s friend. Notebook is set in 2007’s Kashmir with a school as its setting. As Pranutan’s character has to leave the school to get married, Zaheer enters the picture as the replacement teacher. He comes across Pranutan’s diary and falls in love with her.

Notebook has been produced by Salman Khan Films and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Zaheer has earlier worked an assistant director on Salman’s film Jai Ho. Zaheer said he has always dreamt of becoming an actor, “I wanted to act in a film before I die. I am into construction business and I just wanted to make money fast and produce and act in my own film. “Luckily this film fell in my lap. This is the perfect debut for any actor because of the producer Salman sir and national award winning director Nitin Kakkar.”

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 11:34 IST