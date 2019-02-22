Notebook trailer: Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl fall in love without ever seeing each other in this Salman Khan production

The first trailer for actors Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan’s movie, Notebook, is out. They are making their debut in the film industry with the film.

Watch the trailer here:

In the film, Pranutan plays a teacher in a small school, somewhere in Kashmir. She teaches seven sweet little kids but has to make a difficult choice between them and getting married. When she leaves the kids behind, Zaheer arrives at the school as her replacement. As he bonds with the young kids, he also finds an old notebook, left behind by the Pranutan. Through the notebook, he learns a lot about her and falls in love with her.

Notebook has been produced by Salman Khan Films and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Zaheer is the son of Salman’s childhood friend Iqbal and was an assistant director on his film Jai Ho. Salman spotted Zaheer few years back at the newcomer’s sister’s wedding and offered to launch him in films after seeing him perform on stage. Zaheer said he has always dreamt of becoming an actor. “I wanted to act in a film before I die. I am into construction business and I just wanted to make money fast and produce and act in my own film. “Luckily this film fell in my lap. This is the perfect debut for any actor because of the producer Salman sir and national award winning director Nitin Kakkar.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor mimicked girlfriend Alia Bhatt in this throwback video

Pranutan is the granddaughter of legendary actor Nutan and daughter of Mohnish Bahl. She said the makers chose her for the part after an intense audition process. “I did give lot of auditions for two and half years or so for lot of films. I never used to say I am from a film family. For this film they knew that I was Mohnish’s daughter. “I gave a five hour long audition for this film. But they called some other girls also as they were like if they take me then it will be like ‘I am from film family’. So they auditioned some 80 to 100 girls but Nitin sir felt I was the right choice,” Pranutan said while interacting with media at the trailer preview of Notebook.

Notebook releases on March 29.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 16:47 IST