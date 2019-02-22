Ahead of Notebook trailer launch, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutun enjoy kids’ company in new video

Makers of Notebook, that marks Bollywood debuts of Zaheer Iqbal and Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan, have shared a cute video of children fighting over a Notebook, ahead of the film’s trailer launch. The film is being promoted by Salman Khan.

After treating the audience with an interesting poster, Zaheer and Pranutan are now seen playing with a bunch of kids, in a new video. Zaheer took to his social media handle, sharing the video captioning it, “It’s not easy to control the excitement anymore for any one of us #NotebookTrailer out tomorrow - http://bit.ly/Notebook-TrailerOutTomorrow … @BeingSalmanKhan @pranutanbahl @nitinrkakkar @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @TSeries”

Notebook is a love story shot extensively in Kashmir. Helmed by National Award winning director Nitin Kakkar and produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, Notebook is all set to release on March 29.

Zaheer is the son of Salman’s childhood friend Iqbal and was an assistant director on his film Jai Ho. Salman has been personally supervising Zaheer’s training for the last few months. In fact, he’s even named him ‘Zahero’. Salman had introduced him in May last year with the tweet, “How these kids grow up so soon... ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero.” He had also shared a childhood picture with him while building up the hype.

How these kids grow up so soon... ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero pic.twitter.com/xmn3RXklRk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 31, 2018

