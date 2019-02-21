Akshay Kumar’s Kesari trailer inspires hilarious memes on Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn
Ever since Akshay Kumar shared the first trailer for Kesari, the internet got busy making memes and cracking jokes about it.bollywood Updated: Feb 21, 2019 14:19 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar shared the trailer for his next film, Kesari on Thursday morning and it is already a hit with meme lovers on Twitter. The film—based on the epic Battle of Saragarhi of 1897 where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans—has some really powerful dialogues and the internet has made full use of them by turning them into jokes and memes.
One particular dialogue, “Chal jhoota”, was the biggest hit. From targeting Salman Khan to hopeless lovers and students, the internet cracked hilarious jokes at everyone’s expense. A few also found scenes from Akshay’s older films and juxtaposed them with dialogues from Kesari for some harmless fun.
Another Twitter user decided to bring Ajay Devgn into the mix. His infamous ‘zubaan kesari’ tagline from a pan masala brand was added to a dialogue from Kesari. Check out the best jokes:
IPL Practice match crowd vs PSL final crowd. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/QYVHKJy1ej— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 21, 2019
Powerful dialogue from #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/hL4h5Af5AM— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 21, 2019
Meanwhile at home.#KesariTrailer #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/DJS3ZpNQam— Mazhar D Marshall (@majestic_maz) February 21, 2019
Salman÷ uss rat gadi driver chala rha tha— Mr.Bauva (@BadmashBauva) February 21, 2019
Everyone÷#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/6Vb53sDLWt
When there is sale at ZARA. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/GoO8Box8Uy— Nikhil Takalkar (@Takalkar3Nikhil) February 21, 2019
When someone Tells " 12th K Baad Mazze Hi Mazze Hai.— Pratik Sharma (@mr_sharmaji9) February 21, 2019
Me:- #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/4QBW5jA3uN
Even after 15 years, the concept of sardar for bollywood hasn't changed.— Satya Vuchan (@SatyaVuchan) February 21, 2019
#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/RayAEyWZOI
When Somesays— YASH VALA (@yashrajput_13) February 21, 2019
25 Din Main Paise Double#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/OyHrYdqP4E
When Starbucks offers coffee in 100 Rupees. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/Pd1kczBttD— Bade Chote (@badechote) February 21, 2019
Credit card Bill aur My account balance #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/MB5xJ6JrqJ— Jai Hind🇮🇳 (@theroseshh) February 21, 2019
Akshay will play the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the film. Akshay took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer of the upcoming movie. He wrote, “An incredible true story of valour, sacrifice & bravery - told like never before! #KesariTrailer out now.”
Akshay looks convincing as a leader of the Sikh soldiers, who can be seen roaring like lions with weapons in their hands and rage in their eyes. The 3 minutes and 4 seconds trailer looks captivating and fascinating with rustic action scenes, unseen technique of sword fighting and intense dialogues.
Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The film, which is directed by Anurag Singh, is all set to hit theatres on March 21.
Apart from Kesari, Akshay will also be seen in Good News with Kareena Kapoor and Mission Mangal with Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha, while, Parineeti will soon star in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and in Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra.
