Akshay Kumar’s Kesari trailer inspires hilarious memes on Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn

Actor Akshay Kumar shared the trailer for his next film, Kesari on Thursday morning and it is already a hit with meme lovers on Twitter. The film—based on the epic Battle of Saragarhi of 1897 where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans—has some really powerful dialogues and the internet has made full use of them by turning them into jokes and memes.

One particular dialogue, “Chal jhoota”, was the biggest hit. From targeting Salman Khan to hopeless lovers and students, the internet cracked hilarious jokes at everyone’s expense. A few also found scenes from Akshay’s older films and juxtaposed them with dialogues from Kesari for some harmless fun.

Another Twitter user decided to bring Ajay Devgn into the mix. His infamous ‘zubaan kesari’ tagline from a pan masala brand was added to a dialogue from Kesari. Check out the best jokes:

IPL Practice match crowd vs PSL final crowd. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/QYVHKJy1ej — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 21, 2019

When someone Tells " 12th K Baad Mazze Hi Mazze Hai.



Me:- #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/4QBW5jA3uN — Pratik Sharma (@mr_sharmaji9) February 21, 2019

Even after 15 years, the concept of sardar for bollywood hasn't changed.



#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/RayAEyWZOI — Satya Vuchan (@SatyaVuchan) February 21, 2019

When Somesays

25 Din Main Paise Double#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/OyHrYdqP4E — YASH VALA (@yashrajput_13) February 21, 2019

When Starbucks offers coffee in 100 Rupees. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/Pd1kczBttD — Bade Chote (@badechote) February 21, 2019

Credit card Bill aur My account balance #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/MB5xJ6JrqJ — Jai Hind🇮🇳 (@theroseshh) February 21, 2019

Akshay will play the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the film. Akshay took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer of the upcoming movie. He wrote, “An incredible true story of valour, sacrifice & bravery - told like never before! #KesariTrailer out now.”

Akshay looks convincing as a leader of the Sikh soldiers, who can be seen roaring like lions with weapons in their hands and rage in their eyes. The 3 minutes and 4 seconds trailer looks captivating and fascinating with rustic action scenes, unseen technique of sword fighting and intense dialogues.

Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The film, which is directed by Anurag Singh, is all set to hit theatres on March 21.

Apart from Kesari, Akshay will also be seen in Good News with Kareena Kapoor and Mission Mangal with Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha, while, Parineeti will soon star in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and in Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 14:18 IST