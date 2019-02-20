Akshay Kumar teaches self-defense techniques to young girl in new video. Watch here

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar along with Aditya Thackeray participated in a training session to teach young girls basic self-defense techniques in Thane on Wednesday.

The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video from the event where he can be seen teaching a young girl a few basic techniques with which she can protect herself.

Dressed in black, he looked excited to be able to impart knowledge to the girl as he taught her basics of self-defense amidst loud cheering. The actor captioned the video, “Happy to see a turnout of 2000 plus girls from nearby schools at our self defense training camp in Thane today. The workshop was to teach them some basic self defense techniques. Hoping it was helpful and to see more of them at our training centre.”

This is not the first time the actor can be seen standing up for a cause. Recently, the actor, who has been instrumental in bringing discussions on menstrual hygiene to the fore with his film PadMan joined hands with an organisation for a nationwide running event for menstrual hygiene awareness.

