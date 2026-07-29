ArcelorMittal expands India GCC footprint, leases 82,823 sq ft office space in Hyderabad for total rent of over ₹35 cr

Global steel major ArcelorMittal has expanded its Global Capability Centre (GCC) footprint in India by leasing over 82,000 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad's Financial District for five years at a total rent of over ₹35 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. ArcelorMittal has expanded its Global Capability Centre (GCC) footprint in India by leasing over 82,000 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad's Financial District. (Representational photo) (Shutterstock)

According to property registration documents, ArcelorMittal Global Capability Center Private Limited leased 82,823 sq ft of chargeable area, comprising 66,258 sq ft of carpet area, on the 15th floor of Kalyani Trident in Hyderabad's Financial District. The lease commenced on January 1, 2026, while the agreement was registered on July 17, 2026.

Similarly, in January 2026, ArcelorMittal had leased the entire 16th floor in the same building for a total rent of over ₹35 crore taking its total occupation to over 1.65 lakh sq ft.

The new office space has been leased from Ramaswamy Shravan Kumar at a monthly rental of approximately ₹47.21 lakh, translating to a lease rental of ₹57 per sq ft per month. The agreement has been signed for a tenure of 5.5 years, with ArcelorMittal paying a security deposit of ₹2.83 crore. The lease also provides for a 15% rent escalation after 25 months.

A query has been sent to Arcelormittal Global Capability Center Pvt Ltd and the landlord. The story will be updated if a response is received.

The Hyderabad lease follows another major office transaction by the company in December 2025, when ArcelorMittal leased around one lakh sq ft of office space in Pune.

Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: Office spaces over 1 lakh sq ft account for 81% of total office leasing in Q1 2026

ArcelorMittal Global Capability Centre (GCC) leased approximately 1 lakh sq ft of office space at Nalanda SEZ IT Park in Hinjewadi, Pune, in December 2025 through two separate lease agreements, which will increase its total monthly rent to around ₹62.6 lakh, according to lease documents shared by Propstack.

Also Read: Accenture leases over 1 million sq ft office space in Hyderabad for 10 years at a total rent exceeding ₹1,000 crore

Office leasing in India The top eight cities have leased over 29.9 million sq ft of office space across in the first quarter of 2026, 6% up from 28.2 million sq ft in Q1 2025, according to a report by Knight Frank India. Bengaluru led the market with 9.2 mn sq ft of leasing, followed by Hyderabad (5.9 mn sq ft), Mumbai (5.6 mn sq ft), and the National Capital Region (4.0 mn sq ft).

Leasing activity remained firmly concentrated in Grade A assets, which accounted for 93% of total transactions, the report said. Meanwhile, Pune (3.1 mn sq ft), Chennai (1.5 mn sq ft), Ahmedabad (0.3 mn sq ft), and Kolkata (0.4 mn sq ft) also contributed to the overall leasing, the data showed.