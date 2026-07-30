NMMC warns of demolition, legal action against illegal structures as HC tightens scrutiny

NAVI MUMBAI: After weeks of sharp scrutiny by the Bombay High Court over illegal constructions, alleged political interference, civic officials and developers, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a citywide warning that all unauthorised structures will face demolition and legal action, with the cost of demolition to be recovered from the owners or landowners.

The public notice, issued on July 27, comes after three hearings this month in contempt proceedings concerning illegal constructions across Navi Mumbai. During the latest hearing on July 21, the High Court described allegations of political interference in demolition drives as a “matter of serious concern” and directed the state government to specify the action it proposes to take against contractors, developers, builders and others involved “so as to address the problem at its source”.

The controversy centres around 12,687 unauthorised constructions identified in an NMMC survey conducted pursuant to the High Court’s March 27, 2025 order. Hearing notices have been served on all the structures, while 4,946 were found to have no building permission from the civic body.

The High Court had earlier observed that these 4,946 structures could not have come up without the “tacit approval” of civic officials. Following the court’s observations, NMMC identified 295 serving and former officials for disciplinary proceedings.

On July 14, the division bench criticised the civic body’s proposed action plan, observing, “At this pace, nothing will happen to these officers for the next 30 years,” while directing NMMC to proceed against at least five officials. During the July 21 hearing, the corporation submitted a chart detailing departmental action initiated against seven officers and the timeline for completing the proceedings.

Petitioner Kishor Sunder Shetty told the division bench of justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata that demolition drives were being obstructed by local corporators, councillors and ministers. He alleged that civic officials had cited calls from “high-ranking and other local politicians” as the reason for their inability to discharge their lawful duties.

Shetty further alleged that illegal construction activity was routinely carried out after sunset to evade scrutiny and claimed to have noticed at least 20 ongoing unauthorised constructions in his area. The bench observed that if the allegations were true, they constituted a “matter of serious concern, not only for the corporation but also for the state administration”.

In response, NMMC assured the court that if Shetty provided the locations and photographs of the constructions, the corporation would immediately verify them and, if found illegal, issue show-cause or stop-work notices without delay. The State government has been directed to file an affidavit by the next hearing on August 11 detailing the action proposed against builders, developers, contractors and other entities involved in illegal constructions.

Against this backdrop, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde has cautioned citizens, developers and landowners against undertaking any fresh unauthorised construction. The corporation said violations would invite action under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, including demolition, with the expenditure to be recovered from the owner or landowner.

As part of its enforcement drive, each of NMMC’s eight ward offices has been directed to conduct at least 50 hearings a day on three days every week, amounting to 150 hearings weekly. Owners of structures eligible for regularisation have been asked to approach the town planning department with the prescribed documents, while structures found to be illegal will face action.

The civic body has also advised prospective homebuyers to verify land ownership documents, commencement certificates (CC) and occupation certificates (OC) before purchasing property. NMMC clarified that both it and Cidco take action against unauthorised structures in areas involving Cidco land, LIG/MIG housing and gaothans. The High Court had earlier impleaded Cidco as a respondent in the proceedings, though not as a contemnor.

Social activist Rajiv Mishra, who is associated with the litigation, said, “Hundreds of notices were issued when these buildings were at the plinth level, yet many eventually became multi-storey structures. The question is who was in charge while they were allowed to come up.”

Questioning the proposed action against only seven officials linked to Ghansoli, he added, “One only hopes NMMC does not end up targeting junior or less influential officers while protecting those truly responsible.”

The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing again on August 11.