Pulwama terror attack: Akshay Kumar to donate Rs 5 cr to soldiers

Bollywood stars and celebrities from different walks of life are leading by example and urging everyone else to do their bit to help families of the soldiers who were killed in Pulwama, Kashmir, in a terrorist attack on Thursday.

HT has learned that actor Akshay Kumar has vowed to donate ₹5 crore through Bharat Ke Veer — a fundraising initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The 51-year-old actor has also been urging his nearly 30 million Twitter followers to do the same. “#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget.We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now, donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on bharatkeveer.gov.in. There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site, pls don’t fall prey to fakes,” he tweeted.

#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget.We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now,donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on https://t.co/5j0vxsSt7f There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site,pls don’t fall prey to fakes pic.twitter.com/sYruUtzgKY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2019

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, too, has decided to donate ₹5 lakh each to the families of the soldiers. “The number of the martyrs has gone up to 49 .. i am contributing for now 50 .. that’s ₹2.5cr,” he said in a tweet. A spokesperson of the actor confirmed the same to IANS. “Yes, Mr Bachchan will give ₹5 lakh to each of the soldiers’ families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so,” said the spokesperson.

Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala took to social media to announce that a part of the money that was donated to families of the soldiers, who were killed in the 2016 Uri terrorist attack, will go to the families of those who lost their lives in Pulwama.

Musician Badshah donated ₹3 lakh to the CRPF Wives Welfare Association fund, and made the announcement via Instagram. “What happened in Pulwama can neither be forgotten nor forgiven. But it’s time to let our soldiers know that we stand with them. Many of the shaheed jawaans have left their families without any earning sources. It is time to contribute and help their families, children and wives and parents. To show them that we all stand with them and assure them of a future full of opportunities. Please donate through various platforms available. Whatever amount you can. Remember, they protect us and keep us safe and they deserve every bit of help and support. Donate karo, contribute karo. JAI HIND,” he wrote on Instagram.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has pledged to take care of the education of the children of the soldiers who lost their lives in the recent attack. “Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga,” he tweeted.

Boxer Vijender Singh, who is on the rolls of Haryana Police, donated a month’s salary. “I’m donating my one month’s salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind,” he wrote on Twitter.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 10:18 IST