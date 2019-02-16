Pulwama attack: Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 5 lakh to each martyr’s family

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 40 CRPF troppers who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers on the spot. The toll rose to 40 on Friday as several injured succumbed.

The actor is currently finding out “from several government sources where and how the amount will be distributed to ensure it is expedited”.

His spokesperson confirmed the news, saying: “Yes, Mr Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 lakh to each of the martyr’s families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so.”

The Piku actor on Friday also cancelled his attendance as a special guest of Virat Kohli’s Foundation event, which will now be held on Saturday.

His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan had expressed his shock on the gruesome Pulwama attack on Friday. He had tweeted, “Such terrible news coming from #Pulwama. Today when people are celebrating love, hate raises it’s ugly head too. My thoughts and prayers for the martyrs and their families.”

He had later shared a link of a website on Twitter where the individuals can contribute directly into a martyr’s account.

