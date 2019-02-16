Ranveer Singh on infidelity, cheating on Deepika Padukone: I’ve bagged the topmost chick, no one can tempt me

Actor Ranveer Singh has said that he isn’t worried about being in a glamourous industry like Bollywood, because no one can tempt him away from wife Deepika Padukone. In a recent interview to filmmaker Karan Johar, Ranveer called Deepika the ‘topmost chick’.

Asked about the challenges married couples in Bollywood face, Ranveer said, “Honestly, there aren’t any issues. When we are home and together, we are super chill. We are best friends first and that is the most beautiful part of our relationship. Fortunately, we are both in the same line of work, so we always have a lot to talk about.”

The line of work makes them two of the most popular faces in the country, and Karan asked Ranveer if being so popular - especially with the girls - has its temptations. To which Ranveer replied, “I have bagged myself the top most chick, so what do I have to worry about. I have never met anybody in my life who has captivated me like the way she does. I have been seeing her for six years before we got married and that is testament to the fact that no other person has been, or will be good enough to tempt me. She (Deepika) is really something else.”

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como in November, after six years together. They’re frequently spotted at public venues, and are often seen engaging in PDA.

Deepika recently accompanied Ranveer to a special screening of his new film, Gully Boy. Ranveer even planted a kiss on her cheek on their way to the venue.

Gully Boy is shaping up to be Ranveer’s second hit in a row, after a two day box office haul of Rs 32 crore. Ranveer had recently delivered his biggest solo hit, Simmba, which went on to make close to Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office. He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s period epic Takht, and the fact-based sports drama ‘83, in which he plays former Team India captain Kapil Dev.

Deepika will star in director Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a drama about an acid attack survivor. She is also expected to reprise her role in xXx 4, a sequel to her debut Hollywood film.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 14:27 IST