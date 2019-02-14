Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all decked up on Valentine’s Day. See their new pics

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all decked up for a special event. The newlywed couple shared their respective, stunning pictures on Instagram without revealing what they are so lavishly dressed up for. Could it be for their first Valentine’s Day dinner after getting married?

Deepika shared three pictures in a flowy pink Gauri and Nainika gown. Meanwhile, Ranveer posed in a sharp, striped suit. Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani shared more pictures of the actor on her Instagram profile. Check out their pictures:

Deepika’s fans also swooned over the pics. “Incomparable beauty,” a fan commented on the pictures. “I think I skipped a beat,” wrote another. “You always slay my girl,” read another comment.

Ranveer’s co-star from his latest film Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt also shared a picture with him on Instagram on Thursday. He is seen wearing the same purple striped suit in the photo. “Murad aur Safeena,” she captioned their picture. Those are the names of their characters from the film.

Gully Boy released on Thursday and received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. It is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The film was screened on Wednesday to a big bunch of celebrities and media persons. Deepika also attended the screening to support her husband’s film. Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also gave her company at the screening.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 19:29 IST