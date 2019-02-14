Ranveer Singh kisses wife Deepika Padukone; Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walk out together post Gully Boy screening. See pics

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy releases on Thursday and a day before, the makers of the film held a special screening in Mumbai. While many attended it, two names stood out--Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Both the stars came to support their respective partners.

Deepika was super excited to witness yet another amazing performance from husband Ranveer. The former looked ravishing in an all-black combination, while Ranveer kept up with his jazzy fashion sense in a green and brown combo and teamed it with a black beanie. Ranveer was also spotted planting a kiss on wife Deepika’s cheek.

Ranveer plants a kiss on Deepika’s cheek.

Deepika Padukone is all smiles.

Meanwhile, Ranbir too came to support girlfriend Alia. Both were seen leaving the venue after the screening. While Alia was all sunshine in a yellow, floral printed frock, Ranbir kept it casual in a white T-shirt, torn jeans and a zip-up blue jacket.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seen leaving the venue.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy has been garnering a lot of praise since the time it was screened the first time. The film’s world premiere at the Berlinale wowed one and all with Variety’s review reserving much praise for Ranveer’s stellar performance.

On Twitter too, people have been raving about the film and its many performances with some saying this is Ranveer’s best work ever.

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai rappers, Divine and Neazy, who grew up in the slums of Mumbai but went on to become leading rappers of the city, winning applause and fame. The film’s dialogues and its many rap numbers have been well received by the public, making it among the most anticipated films of 2019.

