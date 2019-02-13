Priyanka Chopra is swept off her feet by Nick Jonas at Isn’t It Romantic premiere. Fans applaud the ‘perfect husband’

Actor Priyanka Chopra was joined by her singer husband Nick Jonas at the premiere of her upcoming Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic, on Monday in Los Angeles. The couple looked stunning together and gave their fans a lot to swoon over. The way he looked at her, held her and kissed her, fans loved every bit of their red carpet PDA.

However, a new video has surfaced on social media that shows another, unseen moment from their appearance at the screening.In the video, Nick is seen sweeping Priyanka off her feet in front of their fans as she holds on to her poofy gown. Watch it here:

Fans could not get over ‘perfect husband’ Nick. “He always has her back,” wrote a fan. “Too cute,” wrote another.

Priyanka opened up about their family plans during the premiere and revealed that while they have not thought about it yet, it is something that “needs to happen” and that she is ready for the responsibility when it comes.

“We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Isn't It Romantic. (AP)

Priyanka mentioned she has been enjoying every single second of her married life and it has been “magical” so far. “We haven’t changed, strangely, because we’re still navigating… getting to know each other, and it’s just magical, because every day is like a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new,” she said.

She also revealed how Nick did the “sweetest thing” the night before their wedding. “I walk into my room with my bridesmaids to do this like ‘last night’ and our separation and whatever and then I see the entire room lit up. There were flowers everywhere making a pathway to the bedroom and little gifts which had notes attached to them with his promises to me. I will always keep you safe, I will always protect you, I will always respect you and expounded on that...not just one line. And everything was just so mindblowing. I think all my bridesmaids were just sitting so depressed.”

Priyanka and Nick will celebrate their first Valentines Day as a married couple in London. While Nick is going there for work, she will join him for two days.

Isn’t It Romantic will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada -- where it will open in theatres. The romantic-comedy, also featuring Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in India.

