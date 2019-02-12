Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Isn’t It Romantic premiere, share a kiss. See pics and video

Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere of her third Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic, with husband, American singer Nick Jonas, on Monday. The couple arrived hand in hand on the red carpet and also shared a kiss before posing with the film’s lead Rebel Wilson.

Priyanka and Nick earlier celebrated the Grammy’s weekend with their friends. While the couple was not seen at the Grammy awards, they were very much a part of all the fun.

The film’s lead, Liam Hemsworth, was also absent at the premiere but was represented by wife Miley Cyrus. Sources told E! News that the Australian actor is suffering from kidney stones. Wilson told Extra in an interview, “He texted us this morning — he was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine.” Miley said at the premiere that Hemsworth is currently “recovering.”

Isn’t It Romantic stars Rebel, Priyanka, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix India on February 28 this year. Priyanka plays a yoga ambassador in the film headlined by Rebel as Natalie, a New York City architect who works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper. She is attacked by a mugger and wakes up to discover that her life has become a romantic comedy featuring her as the leading lady.

Todd Strauss-Schulson has directed the film from a script penned by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox and Katie Silberman.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 10:30 IST