Priyanka Chopra’s 3rd Hollywood movie Isn’t It Romantic to stream on Netflix on Feb 28

Isn’t It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth, will stream exclusively on Netflix India on February 28, 2019. The film, which also stars Adam Devine, will be available in all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada on the same date, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Wilson headlines the rom-com as Natalie, a New York City architect who works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper. And if things were not bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare - a romantic comedy featuring her as the leading lady.

Todd Strauss-Schulson has directed the film from a script penned by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox and Katie Silberman.

This will be Chopra’s third Hollywood project. Priyanka will be essaying the role of spiritual leader and Oshos disciple Ma Anand Sheela in her next project. She opened up about her project, which she is also producing, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I am developing a feature with Barry Levinson. He is an iconic American director. We are developing it (from the perspective of) Sheela who is this guru who originated from India,” Priyanka said in a video clip, which surfaced on the Internet on Wednesday.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 13:39 IST