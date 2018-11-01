Priyanka Chopra makes a blink-and-miss appearance in first Isn’t It Romantic trailer. Watch here

In what is quickly becoming a trend with her, Priyanka Chopra has made a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in a trailer for one of her Hollywood films. Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday shared the first trailer for Isn’t It Romantic, the new romantic comedy that features Priyanka in a supporting role.

Rebel Wilson plays the Natalie, an overweight young woman who’s a little disillusioned with life, and has always been told that she’s ‘no Julia Roberts’. After an encounter with a mugger in the subway, Natalie knocks herself out and wakes to find that she is in a rom-com - complete with spontaneous song and dance numbers, a gay best friend and a fancy apartment.

Natalie’s life takes a turn when she meets who she thinks is her Prince Charming, played by Liam Hemsworth, and has to choose between someone more realistic who’s been there all along (Adam DeVine’s character).

Between all this, Priyanka Chopra makes a quick appearance - even in her Hollywood movie, she appears to be a part of a Bollywood-style dance number. We saw leaked set pictures of Priyanka and the cast filming this scene very recently.

She plays a yoga ambassador in the film, but just like the trailers for her last couple of Hollywood movies - Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake - she barely makes an impression in the trailer. Unlike Baywatch, though - The Rock had assured fans that they were keeping her villainous character a secret - Priyanka is very much playing a supporting role here.

Isn’t It Romantic is directed by Todd Strass-Schulson and is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day. Priyanka will be a married woman by then, if recent reports of her December 2 wedding to Nick Jonas are to be believed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 08:51 IST