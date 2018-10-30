Priyanka Chopra poses with Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre at bridal shower. See pics

Priyanka Chopra’s exclusive bridal shower had some exclusive guests. Neetu Kapoor, who is in New York City with husband Rishi and until recently, son Ranbir Kapoor, has shared pictures from the party, in which she can be seen posing with Priyanka and Sonali Bendre.

Sonali is also in New York, where she is undergoing treatment for cancer. Rishi Kapoor is also getting treatment for an unspecified illness in NYC. Neetu, sharing the series of pictures on her Instagram, wrote, “Lovely evening at Tiffany’s.”

Both Sonali and Neetu are wearing red dresses in the picture, while Priyanka is wearing a shimmery Marchesa gown. The party was held at the exclusive fourth floor flagship Tiffany’s outlet. Priyanka reportedly wore approximately Rs 10 crore worth of Tiffany’s jewellery for the party, hosted by her bridesmaids, Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey.

The bridal shower was also attended by Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra and future mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, as well as her Hollywood friends, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o. According to a Vogue report, the guests were given goodie bags that included monogrammed passport cases, mini cakes shaped like the iconic Tiffany box, and champagne.

Neetu, meanwhile, has been sharing frequent pictures from NYC. She recently posted a heartwarming image of Rishi and Ranbir together.

Sonali, too, has been sharing constant updates of her progress on social media. She has been open about her struggles and has written several empowering posts for her fans.

Priyanka is expected to tie the knot with fiance Nick Jonas on December 2, at a ceremony in Jodhpur.

