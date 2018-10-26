As Rishi Kapoor leans on son Ranbir Kapoor’s shoulder, Neetu wonders how roles reverse with age

Neetu Kapoor has shared a new picture from New York, where she is currently stationed along with husband Rishi Kapoor as he undergoes treatment for an unspecified illness. Her picture shows the two men in her life, walking together on the streets of New York City. While Rishi and Neetu are in the US, Ranbir returned on Thursday.

She captioned the Instagram image, “When roles are reversed” - implying that Ranbir has become the caregiver to his father, now that Rishi is older. The family has been sharing frequent updates on social media. Only recently, Rishi shared a picture of Ranbir and him posing with actor Robert De Niro, whom they bumped into and promptly asked for a photograph with. He wrote: “Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob!”

Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob ! pic.twitter.com/gzdhQDawBO — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 25, 2018

Rishi has been visited by several Bollywood actors during his time in New York. He shared a chill walk with Anupam Kher, posed for group photos with Javed Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and Ranbir’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.

Dearest @chintskap & #NeetuJi. Thank you for a great evening full of anecdotes about love, life, hindi songs & desi food. Your laughter warmed my heart in freezing New York. Good luck with the hospital visit tomorrow. Looking forward to another great evening soon. Love. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/toNbrG4AG9 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 23, 2018

Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea. pic.twitter.com/X4tVoj9LSa — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 19, 2018

Rishi, Ranbir and Neetu had unfortunately missed his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral, but Alia had made sure to FaceTime Ranbir from the ceremony.

Urging fans and the media to avoid speculating about Rishi’s condition, his brother Randhir Kapoor recently told the Times of India, “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment,” he said. “Rishi himself doesn’t know what he is suffering from. He hasn’t even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to an advanced stage.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 16:46 IST