Rishi Kapoor looks cheerful on meeting Robert De Niro in New York, Ranbir Kapoor was there too

Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment in the US for close to a month now, often shares pictures when some of his friends from Bollywood come calling on him like Anupam Kher and Javed Akhtar. At other times, he is happily posing with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. On Thursday, he posted a picture on Twitter where he had his fan boy moment with legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob !

Rishi was suitably impressed by the simplicity and super stardom of De Niro and thought he had been a “brat” for much too long. He also revealed that De Niro knew Ranbir as he had accompanied Anupam to meet him in the past.

Ranbir and Neetu Singh have been with him through the month as he undergoes treatment but the exact nature of his ailment has not been revealed yet. However, rumour mills have been working overtime and speculating that he too may be having cancer. However, his family including son Ranbir and elder brother Randhir Kapoor has refuted the claim.

Speaking about it, Randhir had told Times of India in early October, “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he is suffering from. He hasn’t even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to an advanced stage.”

Meanwhile, Alia visited Ranbir in New York and pictures of her time with her boyfriend and his parents have been all over the internet. Not just that, at the time of Ranbir’s grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor’s cremation, Alia had FaceTimed Ranbir to ensure he knew exactly what was happening here.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 10:32 IST