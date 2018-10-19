Javed Akhtar visits Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York. See their happy new pic

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor, who recently flew to the United States with wife Neetu Kapoor to seek medical treatment, was all smiles after meeting old friend Javed Akhtar. Taking to Twitter, the Mulk star uploaded a picture in which he can be seen standing beside Javed and wife Neetu.

He wrote, “Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your blockbuster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a breakthrough idea.”

Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea. pic.twitter.com/X4tVoj9LSa — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also in the US to meet her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his parents. She was spotted hanging out with Priyanka Chopra in the city. Recently, The Rishi Kapoor also met his ‘old friend’, actor Anupam Kher, and his Agneepath co-star Priyanka Chopra along with Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl.

New York,Manhattan. "Kher-free" or is it "Care-free"on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

Talking about his grey hair which the actor has been sporting lately, Rishi had explained on Twitter a few days ago, “This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Film is untitled. Trust this clears the air.” The senior actor had also revealed that his character is called Sharma Ji in the film.

This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Film is untitled. Trust this clears the air pic.twitter.com/0v5Z0nFcDN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 9, 2018

This is the final look of the film. Sharma ji. All grey! Will revert to original hair colour soon pic.twitter.com/luM4MKGVs1 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 9, 2018

In a cryptic tweet last month, Rishi announced that he was travelling to the US for medical treatment. Before his well-wishers could jump to conclusions, the Mulk actor asked them not to speculate his leave of absence.

“Hello, all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” the 66-year-old had tweeted.

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

(With HT inputs)

