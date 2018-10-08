Rishi Kapoor, undergoing treatment in New York, spends ‘carefree’ time with Anupam Kher. Watch video

A lot has happened the Bollywood’s first family in the last few days. The matriarch of the family, Krishna Raj Kapoor, passed away on October 1, aged 87, while her son, actor Rishi Kapoor, was in the US, where he had gone just two days before his mother’s death, for medical checkups.

While all of Bollywood came out to express their grief at Krishna Kapoor’s passing away, Rishi, Neetu and their son, Ranbir, could not be a part of last rites. Neetu had shared an emotional Instagram post, bidding a last goodbye to her mother-in-law. Now, Rishi has shared a video from the Big Apple of himself with veteran actor Anupam Kher. In it, we see a white haired Rishi Kapoor, sporting a pair of jeans and a sweatshirt walking down an a road in New York City while Anupam walks alongside him. They both look relaxed.

Sharing it, Rishi wrote: “New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!”

New York,Manhattan. "Kher-free" or is it "Care-free"on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

Earlier, on September 29, Rishi had tweeted to let the world know that he was going to the US for ‘some medical treatment’, which he ascribed to the “wear and tear” of over 45 years in Bollywood. He had also requested all not to speculate. While gossip mills were buzzing with rumours, Ranbir came out and said that Rishi is still to be diagnosed and added that it was unfair that people were speculating about him having ‘cancer’.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Krishna’s passing away, most of Bollywood came together to pay her tributes. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt were among those who attended the funeral. The Raazi actor was also spotted FaceTiming Ranbir from the spot. In fact, in one of the videos that showed Alia FaceTiming Ranbir, we also see her being visibly upset after the video call got disconnected due to bad network.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 10:55 IST