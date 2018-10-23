Rishi Kapoor may be battling illness in faraway New York but that hasn’t stopped his friends in Bollywood, visiting him every now and then to boost his spirits. One such a person is veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is currently based in New York, where he is shooting for his new NBC medical drama series called New Amsterdam.

On Tuesday, he shared a new picture of the three of them — Rishi, Neetu Singh and himself — on Twitter and wrote: “Dearest @chintskap & #NeetuJi. Thank you for a great evening full of anecdotes about love, life, hindi songs & desi food. Your laughter warmed my heart in freezing New York. Good luck with the hospital visit tomorrow. Looking forward to another great evening soon. Love.”

Dearest @chintskap & #NeetuJi. Thank you for a great evening full of anecdotes about love, life, hindi songs & desi food. Your laughter warmed my heart in freezing New York. Good luck with the hospital visit tomorrow. Looking forward to another great evening soon. Love. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/toNbrG4AG9 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 23, 2018

In the picture, Rishi is seated on a chair with Anupam and Neetu huddling around him. All are dressed in black but Rishi’s receding silver hairline is quite obvious. Neetu looks young as ever while Anupam looks dapper.

A few days back, veteran Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar came visiting the couple in New York. Sharing a picture with him, Rishi wrote on Twitter: “Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea.”

Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea. pic.twitter.com/X4tVoj9LSa — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 19, 2018

Going by Rishi’s tweet, Javed was in the US for his musical shows.

Meanwhile, Anupam is quite excited about his role in New Amsterdam. Anupam plays an Indian doctor called Dr Vijay Kapoor. Speaking about the show, he told PTI, “It is a different horizon for me as an actor. I have worked for 34 years in India and abroad and I wanted to challenge myself, reinvent myself. Then this opportunity came.”

"The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness." It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood #RichConversations #NYC pic.twitter.com/9Wv8sfuHAx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 9, 2018

Not just Rishi, Anupam has been visiting Sonali Bendre too, like he did on October 9 and shared a picture in which both are twinning in black (and baldness).

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 11:53 IST